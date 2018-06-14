The right tools can make the process of opening a small business a lot smoother.

For instance, having a well-developed business plan gives an owner a solid foundation and reference point.

Entrepreneurs are invited to learn how to start their plan during a free How to Start Your Own Business workshop scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Solid Rock Event Center at 2520 Arlington Dr.

The event is sponsored by the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation, Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center and the Minority Business Office.

The purpose of the workshop is, “to assist individuals who have always wanted to own their business and didn’t know how and what the first steps were,” said Pastor Benjamin Anderson, executive director of the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation, in an email.

Cory Arcarese, a consultant with Pikes Peak SBDC, will coach attendees on how to write a business plan in addition to providing advice on funding opportunities.

“They will learn the components of a business plan and assess their idea to determine if it’s profitable,” Anderson said. “Learn about funding sources and what is required.”

This is the second workshop held by Pikes Peak SBDC and the development corporation.

“The PPSBDC is committed to investing in Southeast Colorado Springs and to assisting in business development,” Anderson said, adding the corporation’s goal is to revitalize that part of town “through job creation and business development.”

The organization recognizes the economic value for both private and public sectors in the area.

“Southeast Colorado Springs faces many challenges that have been well documented and discussed over the years such as affordable housing, business development and infrastructure improvement,” Anderson said. “… We are partnering with the city of Colorado Springs and private investors to attract new business. We need to engage, enrich and accommodate the lives of our residents of all ages by providing better access to services and daily needs which new business will provide.”

Registration is at the door. Free lunch is provided.

Visit solidrockcommunitydevelopment.org for more information.