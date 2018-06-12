The city of Colorado Springs is reviving a program aimed at helping maintain the local affordable single-family housing inventory.

Plans to reopen the residential rehabilitation grant program were announced by the city in a June 11 press release.

“The residential rehabilitation program helps preserve housing affordability by lowering maintenance costs, improving energy efficiency, and allowing senior residents to comfortably remain in their homes for as long as possible,” the release said. “In addition to providing much-needed assistance to low-income homeowners, this program also aims to strengthen neighborhood stability, eliminate lead-based paint hazards, and prevent the spread of blight.”

The city contracted with Denver-based housing nonprofit Brothers Redevelopment Inc. to manage the program.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provided $500,000 to fund the program through a Community Development Block Grant.

“The work includes making essential repairs to major systems, correcting substandard or unsafe conditions, removing mobility barriers for the disabled, and improving energy efficiency,” the release said. “It is anticipated that 50-65 home projects will be completed by the end of March 2019, and Brothers will continue to offer emergency water, sewer and heating system repairs through this program.”

- Advertisement -

Eligible residents include:

Homeowners whose total household incomes are at or below the 50 percent area median income, which is $38,850 for a family of four.

The home must be the owner’s primary residence, lie within city limits and have a value that does not exceed $251,750, as stated on the El Paso County Assessor Public Record Search.

Low-income renters also may apply for barrier removal. Applicants must be current on rent and not subject to an eviction proceeding. All modifications will require the approval of the property owner or the property owner’s authorized agent.

Households with seniors and disabled family members will be given priority under the program.

“Income-qualified households will be contacted by a housing rehabilitation coordinator to schedule an initial home inspection,” the release said. “All applications are subject to availability of grant funds and will be funded on a first come-first served basis.”

Brothers will hold “an open and competitive bidding process” to draft a list of licensed and insured contractors to complete the program’s projects.

Contractors interested in getting involved are invited to contact the company, according to the release.

“Over the past three years, Brothers has worked with the city’s community development division on the Emergency Repair Program, making repairs to critical building systems that have failed, including sewer line, hot water heater and furnace repair,” the release said. “In 2017, more than 50 households in Colorado Springs, and 12 in unincorporated El Paso County, benefitted from the program.”

For more information on eligibility and the application process, visit coloradosprings.gov and brothersredevelopment.org.

Residents can download an application on the city’s website or request one by emailing hmr@brothersredevelpment.org or calling 844-926-6632. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can dial 711 or 800-659-3656 Relay Colorado (voice) or 800-659-2656 (TTY).