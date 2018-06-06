The National Military Spouse Network, an organization supporting the professional and personal growth of the nation’s military spouses, will host its first-ever NMSN Rocky Mountain Summit presented by USAA in Colorado Springs June 11-12. The event will feature nationally-recognized speakers Nancy Belmont, CEO of Vessence Corp., and employment specialist and author, Janet Farley. The event will take place at the Embassy Suites in Colorado Springs and will be the first of two career summits this year.

Belmont, who gained national recognition with the launch of The Courage Wall, is a leader of #WeLiveBig, a creative incubator for community-building initiatives.

“She focuses on promoting human flourishing, continually inspiring authenticity and increasing individual and collective consciousness for a more unified, vibrant world,” a NMSN-issued news release said. “Farley is a trusted voice within the greater military community and offers military service members, their families and others straightforward career management and job search advise. She is the author of ten books, including the recently published ‘Mission Transition: Managing Your Career and Your Retirement.'”

The two leaders in the military spouse community will be joined by a roster of national and local Colorado experts.

“The two-day programs focus on a wide range of topics important to military spouses, from active duty to civilian life,” the release states, adding that following the Colorado Springs conference, the NMSN will hold its next career conference, the Capital Summit presented by USAA, October 12-13 in Springfield, Va.

The Career Summit concentrates on entrepreneurship the first day with an evening program including service members. Day 2 is focused on building a career spouse tool kit. More information and registration details for the 2018 Military Spouse Career Summits presented by USAA can be found here.

“We are thrilled to hold the first of two Summits this year in Colorado Springs and to bring world-class speakers to the local military spouse community,” said Sue Hoppin, founder and president of NMSN, in the release. “We have created a content-rich program that attendees will truly find inspiring and which will help them put their career plans into action. It is our goal to leave the community more connected than we found it.”

The NMSN Summits provide career-focused military spouses with an opportunity to develop professional skills and connections with like-minded spouses in a dynamic, hands-on environment that connects them with national business leaders, entrepreneurs and nationally-recognized industry experts who will discuss and examine a wide range of hot-button issues relevant to military spouses.

“Programs such as the Military Spouse Career Summits provide opportunities for military spouses to grow their networks, resources and personal brand,” said Maggie Hahn, military advocacy director at USAA and military spouse, in the release. “Too often, the career challenges military spouses face are overshadowed by the other challenges of military life.”