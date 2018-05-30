VASA Fitness opens Springs location

VASA Fitness opened its newest gym Saturday at the shopping center on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, in the expanded and remodeled former Albertson’s grocery building.

It sits opposite the new FirstBank branch, and is just over a mile south of the urban renewal area that encompasses the South Nevada Avenue and South Tejon Street area.

“The placement of our Colorado Springs facility was chosen because of its central location,” Kirk Livingstone, VASA Fitness VP of development said. “We believe that it will conveniently serve the community there.”

It’s the sixth Colorado location for Utah-based VASA Fitness, according to Bre Brimhall, VASA Fitness content marketing manager. Two more are planned in Littleton and Thornton.

The Springs location offers aerobics classes, group exercise and spin classes, circuit weights, a cross-functional training area, fitness cinema, free weight area, cardio and personal training. It also has an indoor pool, basketball courts, racquetball courts, a hot tub, hydro-massage beds, steam room and sauna, tanning, and childcare facilities.

VASA had initially targeted March for opening the Springs location but, Brimhall said, “unfortunately certain challenges did come up during construction, weather and the building itself, that did delay our open date a little later than expected.”

Saturday’s opening celebration featured free team training classes with VASA coaches, free smoothies, and tours.

“We have had a great response from the community in Colorado Springs!” Brimhall said in an email. “We are very excited to be there.”