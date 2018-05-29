The Colorado Springs Airport reported a total of 537,073 passengers traveled through COS in April, a 19.8 percent increase in year-to-date enplanements from April 2017.

“During the month of April 2018, 69,555 enplaned passengers and 69,814 deplaned passengers travelled through COS resulting in a total of 139,782 passengers, of which 257 enplanements and 156 deplanements from charters are included in the total passenger count,” according to a COS-issued news release. “Frontier Airlines reported 84,549 passengers in year-to-date traffic, an increase of 73.1 percent from the previous year.”

April’s year-to-date load factors (the percentage of seats filled with paying passengers) was down 1.3 percent from 2017. According to COS, Delta Air Lines had an 86.5 percent load factor, American Airlines was at 85.9 percent, Frontier Airlines at 81.8 percent, and United Airlines at 79.4 percent.

On April 16, a fire ignited on the roof of the airport, resulting in the closure of the main terminal at COS through April 17. The closure resulted in the loss of 56 flights and 5,740 seats due to cancellations, but traffic still increased.

COS currently serves 15 nonstop flights on four airlines. The airport recently added four nonstop routes with Frontier Airlines. New service to Seattle, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minn., and an additional nonstop to Atlanta began April 8. A new nonstop to San Antonio, Texas began April 9. Frontier has also restarted seasonal service to Washington-Dulles and Chicago O’Hare.

