Legacy Bank announces the death of its chairman

The Legacy Bank Board of Directors announced the death of Frederick Esgar, the company’s patriarch and second generation of family to lead the bank. Esgar started at the bank in 1957 with his father, who originated the company as The State Bank of Wiley in 1907.

Representing the bank’s founding family and serving as Director up until the time of his death, Esgar started his banking career after graduating with a degree in finance from the University of Colorado, according to a statement issued by Legacy Bank. He served as a leader among community bankers for 60 years.

“Today is a sad day for all those touched by Mr. Esgar both professionally and personally. Those who knew him well know that community and family were hallmarks of his life,” Legacy Bank Regional President Andrew Trainor said in the statement. “His philanthropy and generous heart are at the center of what our bank was built on.”

Through his tenure, Mr. Esgar watched the bank thrive through many century marks that continued to change the economic landscape of Colorado, the statement continued. In 2004, he oversaw the expansion and rebranding of the State Bank of Wiley into Legacy Bank. Then in 2007, he supported the continual growth of Legacy Bank in Colorado, adding locations in Canon City and Pueblo West.

“It is with no surprise that one of his most cherished moments was the bank’s centennial mark of 100 years of service,” the statement said. “He took pride in the fact that his family had created an ethical and character driven organization that had survived the economic turmoil that had plagued the banking industry in recent decades. Being a community banker was his passion second only to his family.”

“He believed in a firm handshake and a good word. If anything speaks to the bank’s success under his family’s leadership, it is that he treated people right,” Trainor said. “You build a legacy with a solid past and an inspiring future. Mr. Esgar gave us both.”

Dave Esgar, the bank’s third generation of leadership, will now serve as the family’s business leader.

“Legacy Bank’s future is secure knowing that the Esgar family values run deep in love for community and love for banking,” said Trainor. “Dave Esgar proudly carries the mantle of both his father Frederick Esgar, and grandfather, Arthur Esgar. We are in great hands.”

A lifelong resident of Wiley, Colorado, Frederick Esgar’s life celebration will be held at 2:45 p.m. today, May 24, at the Wiley United Methodist Church. His grandson, Zach Esgar, will officiate.

Esgar was born on October 29, 1932 in Wiley to Arthur F. and Lorene M. Esgar (nee Tempel), and passed away on May 20, 2018 at the Lamar Estates in Lamar at the age of 85. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice, Wiley United Methodist Church and/or Wiley Housing Authority either direct or in care of the funeral home office.