The National Cybersecurity Center will launch its AFA CyberCamp in July, for 7th to 12th graders brand new to cybersecurity.

“CyberCamp is for kids that have an interest in cybersecurity and computers but are at the beginner level,” Mary Graft, the NCC’s director of K-12 Cybersecurity Education and Workforce Development, said in an email. “This camp is the perfect step toward learning more while having fun. Parents like the camp because they know their kids are getting a head start on STEM classes while hearing about career pathways in cyber.

“The hands-on camp utilizes fun and interactive lessons and activities designed by the Air Force Association.”

Graft said cybersecurity workforce development is a major priority for the NCC, which has made K-12 initiatives one of its focal points.

Through the week-long day camp, students will learn how to protect their personal devices and information from outside threats, as well as how to harden entire networks running Windows 7 and Ubuntu operating systems, according to a news release issued by the NCC.

“The NCC’s AFA CyberCamp will culminate in an exciting final team competition that simulates real cybersecurity situations faced by industry professionals and mimics AFA’s CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Defense Competition,” according to the release.

The camp will be held at the NCC, 3650 N. Nevada Ave., Monday, July 23 through Friday, July 27, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, with lunch included. The cost is $250 for NCC members and $295 for non-members.

For more information, call Mary Graft at 719-255-5223 or register at cyber-center.org.