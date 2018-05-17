One of Southern Colorado’s largest property managers is taking another Springs office building under its wing.

Griffis/Blessing, Inc. announced it was selected to manage the 22,767 square-foot office building at 830 Tenderfoot Hill Road, in a Thursday press release.

The Southside building is Griffis/Blessing’s second property to manage for the out-of-state owner, who was not named in the release.

“The assigned management team, who currently manage the owner’s other local office property, Mountain Shadows Professional Center, have over thirty years combined experience managing office buildings and this assignment is an ideal fit for them,” said Doris Wall, vice president of the commercial department. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to grow our relationship and partnership with this ownership group.”

Lead by its portfolio manager, Liz Seeger, the commercial management team includes Cortney Brunner, management assistant; Tiffany Koschwitz, property accountant; and Jim Leach, maintenance technician, who will oversee the day-to-day operations of the property.

Currently, the building’s occupancy is at more than 85 percent, with tenants such as SOCO Endo and Premier Healthcare.

Griffis/Blessing is headquartered in Colorado Springs, with offices in Denver.

It is the largest manager of medical office space, with the exclusion of hospitals, in Southern Colorado, according to the release.

“The organization currently manages over 4.6 million square feet of commercial space, and more than 8,000 apartment units located along Colorado’s Front Range,” the release stated. “The company has provided award-winning property management and real estate investment services since 1985.”