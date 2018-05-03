The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center presented their annual Small Business Week Awards to honor the achievements of individuals and small business owners during a dinner presentation Thursday evening at The DoubleTree by Hilton Colorado Springs.

The 2018 Small Business Week Award categories and winners are:

Family-Owned Small Business of the Year – Turu and Michelle Marx, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery

– Turu and Michelle Marx, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery Veteran Small Business Owner of the Year – Ryan Coward and Cory Tuck, Aviso Law LLC

– Ryan Coward and Cory Tuck, Aviso Law LLC Small Business Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Erik Huffman, Handshake Leadership

– Erik Huffman, Handshake Leadership Small Business Champion of the Year – Yemi Mobolade, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC/Wild Goose & Good Neighbors Meeting House

– Yemi Mobolade, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC/Wild Goose & Good Neighbors Meeting House Small Business Person of the Year – Paul Sutton, Peak Structural Inc.

– Paul Sutton, Peak Structural Inc. Small Business Development Center Consultant of the Year – John Lubitz, Partner Lewis Brisbois

– John Lubitz, Partner Lewis Brisbois Best Food Truck of the Year: Judges’ Choice – Wild Goose Catering & BBQ

– Wild Goose Catering & BBQ Best Food Truck of the Year: People’s Choice – Black Forest Chew-Chew Gastrotruck

“We are proud to announce these winners and highlight their hard work, achievements and innovation in our community,” said Jonathan Liebert, CEO and executive director of BBB of Southern Colorado, in a news release. “In our nation, small businesses create almost two-thirds of net new private sector jobs — so it’s imperative that we continue to support and encourage small business owners.”

Aikta Marcoulier, executive director for Pikes Peak SBDC, said, “Small businesses are the creators of community and the number one producers for job growth, and tonight we are pleased to honor our Award winners. We are excited to celebrate our 6th Year Anniversary of this amazing week of events with our partner the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado.”