Two national housing experts spoke Wednesday morning about Colorado Springs’ housing shortage — and possible solutions to the growing problem.

“I thought it was overwhelmingly powerful to start this morning hearing about wanting a society to match your scenery,” said Bart Mitchell, president and CEO of The Community Builders, a Boston-based nonprofit that is the largest provider of mixed-use housing in the United States.

Mitchell and J. Arthur Jemison, the city of Detroit’s director of housing and revitalization, were featured speakers at the forum-style Housing Solutions From Across America event at First Presbyterian Church, sponsored by the Colorado Springs Business Journal, Springs Rescue Mission and the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado.

The pair discussed impressions they developed while visiting the city and with local officials, such as the significant work that already has taken place over the past three years to address the affordable housing issue, as well as the displacing of seniors and the growing number of homeless people.

“We also talked to home builders about tap fees and laws driving up the cost of delivering housing, and that being part of what makes it the case that the lowest price to sell a house is $100,000 more than it was five years ago,” Mitchell said.

Colorado has a construction defects law that gives individuals up to nine and half years to sue after a condominium has been built — which Mitchell called “extreme” on the national scale.

“Most states have changed those types of laws in recent years,” he said.

Mitchell encouraged those in attendance, including local leaders and builders, to address concerns about those laws with state lawmakers.

“There is no significant townhome construction really going on in the Springs,” he said. “You should notice that’s missing.”

Meanwhile, Jemison said it’s good have the strong housing market the Springs is experiencing.

“Working in areas like Boston, which is a very strong market, and then Detroit, which traditionally has a weak market, I understand the issue from both sides — so don’t take that for granted,” he said. “The next step after not taking that for granted is to plan ahead for growth.”

Jemison believes downtown and areas near the city’s hospitals would be smart places to add more affordable housing.

“You have a great downtown,” he said. “I think there is room for growth in your downtown for additional housing production.”

He said downtown’s vacant parking lots and buildings could be utilized for more market housing, or could be used to address workforce housing or to house the homeless long-term.

The crowd applauded Jemison when he said affordable housing or housing that serves those who have been homeless can coexist with market housing in nice neighborhoods.

“You can have mixed income communities be healthy and nice places for people to live in,” he said.