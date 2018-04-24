The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting two job fairs in Teller County Wednesday, April 25, in Woodland Park, and Thursday, April 26, in Cripple Creek.

Open to the general public (ages 16+), the job fairs will include several dozen employers from a variety of industries, including:

Government

Law enforcement

Entertainment

Health care

Education

Manufacturing

Information technology

Staffing

Hospitality

Construction

“We enjoy these annual Job Fairs in Teller County,” said Traci Marques, executive director of PPWFC, in a news release. “The community here is close-knit, and we are able to see lives changed by our services.

“We look forward to an energetic two days of helping make connections between businesses that are hiring and people looking for work or to upgrade their careers.”

Attendees should bring at least 10 copies of their resumé. For faster admittance, attendees may register in connectingcolorado.com.

Woodland Park Job Fair, Wednesday, April 25

1:30-4 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave.

Cripple Creek Job Fair, Thursday, April 26

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Aspen Mine Center, 166 E. Bennett Ave.

PARTICIPATING EMPLOYERS

Wednesday, April 25, Job Fair in Woodland Park

ppwfc.org/Employers-at-April-25-Job-Fair/404

Thursday, April 26, Job Fair in Cripple Creek

ppwfc.org/Employers-at-April-26-Job-Fair/406

More information is available at ppwfc.org/Job-Fairs/250.