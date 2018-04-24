The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting two job fairs in Teller County Wednesday, April 25, in Woodland Park, and Thursday, April 26, in Cripple Creek.
Open to the general public (ages 16+), the job fairs will include several dozen employers from a variety of industries, including:
- Government
- Law enforcement
- Entertainment
- Health care
- Education
- Manufacturing
- Information technology
- Staffing
- Hospitality
- Construction
“We enjoy these annual Job Fairs in Teller County,” said Traci Marques, executive director of PPWFC, in a news release. “The community here is close-knit, and we are able to see lives changed by our services.
“We look forward to an energetic two days of helping make connections between businesses that are hiring and people looking for work or to upgrade their careers.”
Attendees should bring at least 10 copies of their resumé. For faster admittance, attendees may register in connectingcolorado.com.
- Woodland Park Job Fair, Wednesday, April 25
1:30-4 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave.
- Cripple Creek Job Fair, Thursday, April 26
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Aspen Mine Center, 166 E. Bennett Ave.
PARTICIPATING EMPLOYERS
Wednesday, April 25, Job Fair in Woodland Park
ppwfc.org/Employers-at-April-25-Job-Fair/404
Thursday, April 26, Job Fair in Cripple Creek
ppwfc.org/Employers-at-April-26-Job-Fair/406
More information is available at ppwfc.org/Job-Fairs/250.