The Colorado Springs Business Journal has won 21 awards in the past two weeks, taking home 11 from the Society of Professional Journalists’ annual Top of the Rockies ceremony in Denver April 20 and 10 from the Colorado Press Association Awards April 14.

The Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism regional contest covers Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming. The Business Journal took home awards in a competitive class that includes daily and weekly newspapers with print circulation of 10,000 or less.

Publisher and Executive Editor Amy Gillentine Sweet said the awards reflect the quality of the work the Business Journal produces throughout the year.

“The CSBJ team focuses on excellence every day, strives to be fair, accurate and honest in its reporting and works to provide our readers with business coverage that helps them thrive,” she said.

Digital Editor and Reporter Helen Robinson won:

– First place in Science and Technology: General Reporting for a story on cryptocurrency

– Second place in Science and Technology: Enterprise Reporting for a story on big data analysis

– Second place in Health: Enterprise Reporting for reporting on cyber threats in health care

– Third Place in Health: General Reporting for a story on burnout among doctors

– Third Place in Business: Enterprise Reporting for a story on digital assassination

Publisher and Executive Editor Amy Gillentine Sweet won:

– First place in Legal: General Reporting, an award she shared with former reporter Cameron Moix for a story on conflicts between customer rights and business owners’ beliefs

– Third place in Editorials for Let the sunshine in; Change timeline to close Drake and Group seeks to divide city, nation

Contributor John Hazlehurst won first place in Marijuana Enterprise Reporting for an analysis piece.

Art Director Melissa Edwards took second place in Front Page Design for the front page of the Sept. 15 edition.

The Business Journal was also awarded first place in Marijuana General Reporting for a story by former reporter Cameron Moix and second place in Headline Writing.

The Colorado Springs Independent, the Business Journal’s sister paper, won 20 awards at SPJ Top of the Rockies — nine third place, six second place and five first place.

At the Colorado Press Association Convention on April 14, which was held outside of Denver for the first time in the convention’s 140-year history, the Business Journal took home 10 awards for editorial, advertising and design.

Editor Bryan Grossman won:

– First place in Best News Story for A second chance: Re-entry programs put many previously incarcerated to work

– First place in Best Health Enterprise/Health Feature Story for Southern Colorado sees opioid, heroin abuse increase



Art Director Melissa Edwards won:

– First place in Best Advertising Campaign for the Navakai campaign

– Second place in Best Informational Graphic for a By The Numbers on bus service

– Second Place in Best Use of Color in an Ad for Women of Influence

– Second Place in Best News Page Design

Digital Editor and Reporter Helen Robinson won:

– First place in Best Business News/Feature Story for Avoid ransomware agony, Qualtek president urges

– Second place in Best Series for features on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency

Publisher and Executive Editor Amy Gillentine Sweet won:

– Second place in Best Editorial Writing for CSBJ editorials

The Business Journal was also awarded second place in Best Editorial Special Section for Rising Stars.



Also at the CPA Awards, the Pikes Peak Bulletin (like CSBJ, part of Colorado Publishing House) took four first-place awards:

– Best Use of Color in an Ad, Don Bouchard

– Best Serious Column, Rhonda Van Pelt

– Best Headline, Rhonda Van Pelt

– Best Sports Column, Daniel Mohrmann

At the 2017 MG Keith L. Ware Communication Awards, the Fort Carson Mountaineer won first place for Category C: Online Publication and second place in the IMCOM level.