Small Business Week Awards finalists announced

The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center announced the 2018 Small Business Week Award finalists this morning.

BBB of Southern Colorado and Pikes Peak SBDC are co-hosting the largest-produced Small Business Week in the state of Colorado, April 29-May 3, at several locations in Colorado Springs, according to a news release.

The finalists are:

Small Business Person of the Year

AJ Peak, Peak Dental Services

Porscha Shideler, Once Upon a Child/Clothes Mentor

Paul Sutton, Peak Structural

Family-Owned Small Business of the Year

David Leinweber, Angler’s Covey

Mimi and Lester Nowell, Captain D’s Restaurants

Turu and Michelle Marx, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery

Veteran Small Business Owner of the Year

Ryan Coward and Cory Tuck, Aviso Law LLC

Dave Swint, Swint Realty Company

Alan Cazares, House Doctors

Small Business Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Eric Huffman, Handshake Leadership

Craig Mount, Classy Brain

Alba Reveron-Perez, Alba’s Cafecitos

Small Business Champion of the Year

Rodney Gullatte Jr., Firma IT Solutions

Yemi Mobolade, Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC/Wild Goose & Good Neighbors Meeting House

Mundi Ross, Colorado Collective

The awards honor the achievements of individuals and small business owners, marking the culmination of Small Business Week, according to the release. Specific requirements are considered for each category.

“We are proud to announce these finalists and highlight their hard work, achievements and innovation in our community,” BBB CEO Jonathan Liebert said in the release. “In our nation, small businesses create almost two-thirds of net new private sector jobs — so it’s imperative that we continue to support and encourage small business owners.”

Small Business Week kicks off with the Food Truck Cook-Off, with 17 food trucks competing for the People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice Awards.

“Small businesses are the creators of community, the number one producers for job growth and innovation, and are the voices that create the culture of economic development initiatives,” Aikta Marcoulier, executive director for Pikes Peak SBDC, said in the release. “We are excited to celebrate our 6th year anniversary of this amazing week of events with our partner the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado.”

The Small Business Celebration and Awards Ceremony will be held May 3 at The DoubleTree by Hilton Colorado Springs, with keynote speaker Corinne Hancock and master of ceremonies KOAA anchor Elizabeth Watts.

Small Business Week Events



11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, April 29

Annual Food Truck Cook-Off

Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road

Cost: $20

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, April 30

Rockstar Marketing: Learn From The Masters

The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.

Cost: $20, includes lunch

9–11 a.m., Tuesday, May 1

Colorado Tops The Charts: What Are You Doing To Keep Up

Tim Gill Center for Public Media, 315 E. Costilla St.

Cost: $10, breakfast beverages and light snacks included

9-11 a.m., Wednesday, May 3

2018 Emerging Business Trends

Catalyst Campus, 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

Free

5:30-9 p.m., Thursday, May 3

Small Business Celebration and Awards Dinner

DoubleTree by Hilton Colorado Springs, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

Cost: $75; $65 when five or more tickets purchased