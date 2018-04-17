A Baton Rouge, La.-based integrated equipment company is moving its Colorado Springs branch to a larger facility.

H&E Equipment Services announced the relocation of its local element to 2401 Steel Drive, which is just around the corner from its previous location, in a Monday news release.

“After many years of servicing the Colorado Springs market and surrounding areas from our previous location, we are excited to relocate to a larger and more easily accessible facility,” Bob Goering, the branch manager, said in the release. “It’s designed to create an efficient and effective environment, allowing us to better support our equipment rental, sales, parts, and service customer base. We are extremely pleased with the high visibility and easy access to major thoroughfares that will give us an edge in this fast-paced industry.”

The new 16,000 square foot facility is able to handle repairs for a variety of general industrial, construction and earth moving equipment.

It sits on four acres and includes a fully-fenced and paved yard area, offices, parts warehouse and an eight-bay repair shop.

According to the release, the branch specializes in aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earth-moving, and general construction equipment from manufacturers including Atlas Copco, Blue Diamond, Bobcat, Bomag, Doosan, Gehl, Generac/Magnum, Genie, Hamm, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Laymor, Lincoln, Miller, Multiquip, Okada, Skyjack, Skytrak, Takeuchi, Towmaster, Wacker Neuson and Yanmar.

Besides equipment rentals, the facility offers new and used equipment sales, in-shop and mobile service, a comprehensive parts inventory, training and other value-added services.

H&E Equipment Services was established in 1961 and is ranked ninth in the Rental Equipment Register’s Top 100 list.