Polaris Alpha today announced it is acquiring Fourth Dimension Engineering in Columbia, Md. The acquisition officially closed April 11, and terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

News of the acquisition comes five days after Polaris Alpha, which has dual headquarters in Colorado Springs and Fredericksburg, Va., announced a major expansion of its Colorado offices, set to create 450 new jobs in the Springs and the Metro Denver region.

According to a news release issued by Polaris Alpha, Fourth Dimension delivers mission-critical cyber solutions and has deep expertise in the areas of electrical and mechanical design and development, custom wireless solutions and embedded software and hardware development.

“This acquisition firmly establishes Polaris Alpha as a preeminent leader in all aspects of advanced cyber operations,” Polaris Alpha CEO Peter Cannito said in the release. “Fourth Dimension’s broad experience and deep expertise in solving the most complex cyber engineering problems is extraordinary.”

Geoff Bloom, executive vice president of Cyber and SIGINT at Polaris Alpha, said Fourth Dimension has “an incredible track record of delivering the most complex quick reaction cyber solutions.

“Combining their unique hardware expertise with Polaris Alpha’s complementary cyber and signals intelligence capabilities significantly increases the scale of our advanced cyber offering,” he said in the release.

Tom Conrad, president, CEO and co-founder of Fourth Dimension, said the company is “extremely excited to be joining Polaris Alpha.

“We have tremendous respect for the current Polaris Alpha cyber capabilities and we are excited about the new opportunities that will result from being part of the broader Polaris Alpha team,” he said in the news release.

Fourth Dimenson Chief Administrative Officer and co-founder Faith Horowitz said in the release that Polaris Alpha offers “a unique opportunity for our employees to combine efforts with a highly respected team of like-minded cyber professionals working on mission critical solutions.”

The larger company will create new opportunities and a broader spectrum of projects, she said.

Conrad and Horowitz will become part of Polaris Alpha’s leadership team.

Polaris Alpha is a leading provider of mission-critical technology, software and solutions to the defense and intelligence communities. The expansion announced April 11 will happen in two phases over the next eight years, and will involve expanding the company’s Colorado Springs location with an additional 80,000 square feet of new space.