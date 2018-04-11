Polaris Alpha today announced a major expansion of its Colorado offices, which will create 450 new high-paying jobs in Colorado Springs and the Metro Denver region.

The expansion, announced in a joint news release issued by Polaris Alpha, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation, will happen in two phases over the next eight years.

The first portion will focus on the company’s facilities in Metro Denver, where Polaris Alpha will build a new 20,000-square-foot office. Through the first phase, 150 new jobs will be created at the Metro Denver location, according to the release.

The second phase will see the expansion of Polaris Alpha’s Colorado Springs facilities. The company plans to expand those offices with an additional 80,000 square feet of new space, and will hire 300 more employees in the Springs by 2026.

Polaris Alpha is a leading provider of mission-critical technology, software and solutions to the defense and intelligence communities. The plans are the culmination of efforts by both the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation in obtaining state tax credits and job incentives to help facilitate Polaris Alpha’s expansion, according to the release.

“The two organizations worked together to secure a Colorado Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit from the State of Colorado that will assist in Polaris Alpha’s recruiting efforts to fill its job openings,” the release said. “It will also enable Polaris Alpha to execute a multi-pronged advertising campaign to generate interest from potential employees in both the Denver region and Colorado Springs.”

The expansion announced today is a significant increase on the “hiring spree” Polaris Alpha President Jay Jesse announced in December, when he said the company would be taking on 50-60 scientists in Colorado and 120-130 nationwide.

“We are extremely excited to accelerate our growth plans in Colorado,” Jesse said in today’s release. “The state is a major hub in our growing company. We are very bullish on Colorado as a location not only to work, but also to provide a great environment for employees and their families to thrive.”

Tammy Fields, chief economic development officer for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said Polaris Alpha plays a crucial and foundational role in the defense and technology industries of Colorado Springs and the surrounding region.

“The Chamber & EDC is pleased we could help secure this long-term commitment,” she said in the release. “This announcement further validates Colorado Springs as a technology powerhouse and helps ensure a robust business climate for years to come.”

In both locations, Polaris Alpha will be looking to hire software engineers, systems engineers, space scientists, cloud enterprise architects, machine learning specialists and other IT professionals. Those applicants with security clearances will be at a distinct advantage since much of the work performed by the company is for agencies within the U.S. Intelligence Community.

Polaris Alpha, with dual headquarters in Colorado Springs and Fredericksburg, Va., is also expanding in other parts of the U.S. as well. The company is currently looking to fill a number of similar positions at its offices in several East Coast locations.

Last month, Polaris Alpha announced it had been awarded $96 million in U.S. Air Force task orders on contracts involving work software development, maintenance and enhancement for Command, Control, Intelligence and Surveillance, and Reconnaissance operations.