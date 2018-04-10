U.S. News & World Report: Colorado Springs second-best place to live

Colorado Springs is the No. 2 “Best Place to Live” in America, according to the 2018 rankings released by U.S. News & World Report. The quality of life and the present job market boosted the city into the top two, with Austin, Texas taking the top spot.

The rankings considered the top 125 cities in the U.S. Colorado Springs was ranked No. 11 last year and No. 5 in 2016.

“This ranking reflects what residents have known for a long time, which is that Colorado Springs is a wonderful place to live,” said Mayor John Suthers in a news release issued by the city. “But I think the fact that our ranking has improved so dramatically is a direct result of our recent investments. In that vein, this ranking is largely thanks to our voters, who opted to prioritize infrastructure in the last two elections by passing Ballot Issues 2A and 2C — which put us on a positive trajectory for sustainable and improved road conditions and stormwater infrastructure.

“Our voters also supported our Parks System with the passage of Ballot Issue 2D, retaining vital funding for parks and trail improvements. There’s no question that our parks have a major impact on quality of life. We have also seen a lot of success lately in the form of public private partnerships and investments from local companies who are driving the job market and keeping our unemployment rates historically low. So today’s award is shared with all residents, local businesses, non-profits, boards, commissions and other groups who work to make this City a wonderful place to live, work and play.”

The methodology also incorporated the “value index,” which measured “how comfortably the average resident can afford to live within his or her means,” the desirability index and net migration.

“Colorado Springs, Olympic City USA, has been a well-kept secret for many years,” said Doug Price, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau, in the release. “Travelers have long-known the beauty and draw of our region and destination as we’ve seen a long list of prestigious recognitions. Today, our momentum continues. Recently named the top place for millennials to move by the Brookings Institution Metropolitan Policy Program, and to be the best place to call home next to Austin, means Olympic City USA has truly come into its own.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve seen vast investment into our community which creates a better quality of life, and visitor experience. Now is the perfect time to chart the future for Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region, and that’s why we’re undergoing a 10-year Destination Master Plan to map that course. It’s vital to assess our strengths and areas for growth to continue on this positive path for residents and visitors.”

Tammy Fields, chief economic development officer for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said in the release that the report is exciting and well-earned.

“Colorado Springs is stronger than ever, fueled by significant business and industry development, new residents moving here, high-quality job growth, and competitive affordability,” she said. “This success is more than a boom. It’s the result of substantial investments made by our citizens, leaders, and businesses who are moving our region forward.”

Past Rankings from U.S. News & World Report

