A longtime commercial banker, known for educating and empowering women in financial matters, is being recognized for her dedication.

The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC honored Jan Weiland, vice president of wealth management for Colorado Wealth Solutions of Raymond James, with the 2018 ATHENA Leadership Award during a Thursday ceremony at The Antlers hotel.

“Jan is an exceptional role model,” said Julie Boswell, community volunteer and advocate, in a news release issued by the Chamber & EDC. “She brought women together, some of whom were in career transitions or wishing to make new connections to our community.”

The award is the organization’s way of celebrating women leaders who display professional excellence, community involvement and help other women achieve their career-oriented goals and develop leadership skills.

Weiland served as the founding president of the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce after noticing a need for mentoring women small business owners.

“Jan has a can-do, take charge attitude toward the work she is passionate about,” Diane Price, CEO of Early Connections Learning Centers, said in the release. “She stays focused on success and sustainability in doing community work.”

The seasoned banker has supported several important projects the past 25 years throughout the Pikes Peak region, including helping a community shelter.

She was the driving force behind a project the Junior League of Colorado Springs took on to help parents keep children out of domestic violence courtroom proceedings by providing a free drop-off childcare service.

The Court Care for the Pikes Peak Region opened in 2004 and has since served about 55,000 children.

Weiland also is involved in a variety of nonprofits and organizations, including Pikes Peak United Way’s Women’s Leadership Council and Women’s United Executive Committee, The Colorado Springs Child Nursery Centers Foundation, Artemis, Imagination Celebration, TESSA and Memorial Hospital.

Additionally, she has been honored with the Business Leader of the Year Award, Woman of Distinction Award, Mary Lou Makepeace Leadership Pikes Peak Award and as the 2014 Colorado Springs Business Journal Woman of Influence.

Other 2018 ATHENA award nominees included: Cindy Aubrey, of Pikes Peak United Way; Shelli Brunswick, The Space Foundation; Pat Ellis, Silver Key Senior Services; Nicola Sapp, El Paso County; Sasha Sweder, The Sweder Side of Posh; and Tina Wildes, Microchip Technology.

Nominees are submitted by their peers and evaluated on a points system by past award recipients, according to the release.