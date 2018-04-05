2018 Give! campaign hosts info session today

Now entering its 10th year, the Give! Campaign is calling for local nonprofits to apply to be part of the Give! class of 2018. Nonprofits can learn more at the Give! Application Info Session today, 3:30-5 p.m. at Stargazers Theater and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive.

“When people ask who should apply I say: any nonprofit that is doing important work and wants help spreading their message and raising money,” said Give! Executive Director Barb Van Hoy. “We offer workshops for staff and volunteers to learn about the basics of telling your story, asking for money, caring for donors and using social media. We connect nonprofits with media partners, and of course we feature them in the Give! Guide and our online fundraising platform at indygive.com.

“It requires active participation and commitment, but even small volunteer-run organizations have been successful in Give!”

Last year the Give! Campaign raised more than $1.5 million for 75 nonprofits in the Pikes Peak region. Since 2009, it has raised more than $9.6 million for 180 local nonprofits, while helping them access matching grants, media exposure and capacity-building training.

The year-end philanthropic initiative was created to encourage everyone in the Pikes Peak region to give back and get involved with local nonprofits.

For the application and selection criteria, go to indygive.com/application. The deadline to apply is April 20.

Note: Give! is the nonprofit civic arm of the Colorado Publishing House and receives support from the Colorado Springs Business Journal, the Colorado Springs Independent and the Pikes Peak Bulletin.