The historic building that houses longtime downtown retailer Zeezo’s will be put up for sale, according to Zeezo’s owners.

The building at 112 and 114 N. Tejon St. is the former home to Bryan and Scott Jewelers, which opened in the 1930s and closed in January 2012. The 10,525-square-foot, two-level property is listed for $2.4 million.

“The space has great architectural details like original light fixtures, cabinetry and flooring,” said listing agent Simon Penner with Newmark Knight Frank in a news release. “The property works well for owner/users or investors seeking new opportunities in downtown, as well as for a larger restaurant.”

Known for costumes and novelty items, Zeezo’s announced it plans to revamp as well.

“We found that 60 percent of our business comes from an area equivalent to 20 percent of our available floor space,” said Zeezo’s co-owner Jessica Modeer in the release. “From a business viability standpoint, it makes sense to downsize. Merchandise that sold well for us in the past doesn’t do as well today, and at the same time we’re seeing increased online sales through our website.”

The decision to sell the building and reduce overhead will allow the business to be repositioned, according to the release, adding that means shifting focus to workshops, online sales, a smaller storefront and a focus on its cosmetic, wig and vintage clothing lines.

“After the building sale, Zeezo’s intends to open in a smaller to-be-determined location downtown,” the release states.