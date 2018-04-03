The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado announced in a news release that it completed an investigation of a southern Colorado company, Brown & Sons Custom Carpentry and Remodeling, which is a construction services company.

The company has an address of 1315 Sanderson Ave. in Colorado Springs and a phone number of 219-576-3350. The listed principal for Brown & Sons Custom Carpentry and Remodeling is David Brown.

The BBB warns that this is not an accredited business and currently has an F rating due to the number of complaints filed against it, failure to respond to four complaints, the length of time the business has been operating, and failure to have a required competency license.

On Nov. 15, Brown & Sons Custom Carpentry and Remodeling’s siding license was revoked by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department due to contracting for and performing work for which the business was not licensed to do, as well as failing to pull permits for said work. A competency license must be active to perform services in the Pikes Peak region.

Additionally, Brown & Sons Custom Carpentry and Remodeling’s Secretary of State filing expired Feb. 1, according to the BBB, which added consumers have reported losses totaling more than $57,000 due to work contracted with Brown & Sons Custom Carpentry and Remodeling that was incomplete or never started.

“Further, these same consumers reported spending an additional $61,000 to fix the substandard work started by Brown & Sons Custom Carpentry and Remodeling and to contract with other companies to complete the original work requested,” the release states. “BBB has processed and closed [eight] complaints against Brown & Sons Custom Carpentry and Remodeling in the past 12 months, all of which involved issues with service and repair or contract issues. Consumers report David Brown accepts monies for services that require licensing in the Pikes Peak Region and often never sees the project to completion or in one situation, the work was never started. As BBB does not publish complaints until they are closed, the 8 complaints may not be all-encompassing of the complaints received by BBB of Southern Colorado.”

According to Jonathan Liebert, CEO and executive director of Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, “BBB pro-actively identifies marketplace practices that are deceptive, misleading, unethical or should be called into question.

“When a company fails to follow good business practices, we investigate them before informing the public,” he said. “We hope this will help consumers be aware of substandard business practices, so they can take action to protect themselves.”

The BBB would like to speak with those who have done business with Brown & Sons Custom Carpentry and Remodeling. Customers can reach the BBB office at 719-636-1155.

The bureau’s full review of Brown & Sons Custom Carpentry and Remodeling can be found here.

BBB offers the following tips when selecting a contractor:

BBB encourages potential customers to confirm proper licensing and permit information with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (pprbd.org). Contractors must have the correct permits before starting a project and should be detailed in contracts.

Don’t fall for high pressure sales tactics or an offer that sounds too good to be true and don’t agree to anything over the phone but instead ask the salesperson to send written materials.

Check the facts. Make sure to thoroughly read through the contract.

Ask for multiple quotes and shop around. Make sure all bids consider the same set of criteria.

Be wary of upfront fees. Many complainants to BBB were or are scammed by companies charging advanced fees for services. Consider opting for a company that offers a different arrangement.

Review best practices before proceeding with construction and remodeling projects.

Editor’s Note: CSBJ Editor and COO Amy Gillentine Sweet is on the board of directors for the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado.