David McDivitt felt he had a promising future as an investment banker while working in London and New York, but he wanted more. His desire was to help people and to do it face to face.

So, he returned to his alma mater and enrolled in the University of Colorado Law School in Boulder. Three years later, he was a public defender in Pueblo. But when his parents, who own McDivitt Law Firm in Colorado Springs, said they wanted to hire a third attorney, David was interested.

A decade later, he’s the firm’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. His parents founded the firm in La Junta, where David was born, and the family moved to the Springs when he was 9. His younger sister, Lisa Bush, is the firm’s director of marketing in the Denver office. She nominated David as a Rising Star.

“I feel he has made so many contributions to our clients and our community since he moved back to Colorado Springs 10 years ago,” Bush said. “He constantly gives back to the community.”

Nearest and dearest to McDivitt’s heart are the contributions he and the firm make to Centennial Elementary School in Harrison School District 2 each year since 2012. Bush said her brother reads to the kindergartners several times each year, and the firm buys all the school supplies and backpacks needed by the four kindergarten classes.

“The money they save can pay for a field trip, usually to the [Cheyenne Mountain] Zoo,” David said. “I love going with the kids on that trip.”

The 39-year-old, who graduated from Palmer High School in 1997, likes to play guitar and piano for his children: Nicolette, 6, and Luke, 3. He oversees operations for the firm that employs 84 people, including 17 lawyers, with two offices in the Springs (totaling 58 employees), and one office each in Denver, Aurora and Pueblo.

He is an advisory board member for TESSA, is on the board of the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association and has been honored by the National Trial Lawyers Association as one of the top 100 trial lawyers and one of the top 40 trial lawyers under 40. He’s also been a Super Lawyers Rising Star the last five years.

David said the family brainstorms on ideas to help the community. One of those is the “Safe Ride Home” they have provided for 10 years by paying for taxi service on New Year’s Eve. They also contribute to various local nonprofit organizations.

“I get a tremendous amount of satisfaction from contributing to making someone’s life a little bit better,” David said. “Making a difference for our employees and our clients, and to help make the community a better place, is important to me.”

— Bob Stephens

What makes Colorado Springs home?

It’s a utopia. Colorado Springs has everything, from natural beauty to the type of people that make this a great city.