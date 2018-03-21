United Way to distribute computers to Mitchell High School students

Pikes Peak United Way announced it will provide 50 computers to Mitchell High School students and their families at its second annual computer distribution Thursday, March 22.

The donations were made possible by PCs for People and with sponsorships from Century Link and Women United, according to the release.

“PCs for People, a Denver based nonprofit with a mission of bridging the digital divide and providing affordable access to low-income families and children, refurbishes donated computers to be distributed,” the release states, adding that the cost to refurbish each desktop computer is $75; laptops are $150.

This distribution is part of PPUW’s Colorado Springs Promise program — a partnership between PPUW, UCCS, Colorado Springs School District 11 and Mitchell High School to inspire and equip first generation and low- to middle-income students for a better future through education.

“Since we launched Colorado Springs Promise in early 2017, it’s been amazing to see business, civic and nonprofit leaders rally around these students to provide whatever support they need! In addition to the many mentors who have stepped up, we also launched a Family Promise Fund to provide financial support to students and their families. We know that by increasing graduation rates and preparing more students for the workforce, we can ensure an even stronger future for Colorado Springs,” said Stephannie Finley-Fortune, executive director of Colorado Springs Promise, in the release.