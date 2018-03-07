The Women’s Global Gathering at the 34th Space Symposium on April 19 will include a panel discussion by women who have excelled in the space industry, and will be open to the public without symposium registration.

The Space Foundation is inviting people to register now to attend the motivational luncheon and networking event, which will be open to women and men, and to symposium registrants as well as non-registrants, according to a news release issued by the Space Foundation. It will run 12:15-1:45 p.m. on the last day of the symposium at The Broadmoor hotel.

The panel will be moderated by Katy George, managing partner at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, and will focus on broad workforce issues affecting women, according to the release.

“The panelists will discuss evolution of the workplace through their careers, challenges and opportunities and thoughts for young professionals as they face the future,” the release said. “The wide range of professional experience and current responsibilities of the panelists promise a stimulating dialog.”

Panelists include Jenny Barna, director of Launch, Spire Global Inc.; Lisa S. Disbrow, former under secretary of the U.S. Air Force; Carol Hibbard, vice president of finance and CFO for Boeing Defense, Space & Security; and Shelly O’Neill Stoneman, vice president of executive branch and international government relations at BAE Systems Inc.

Luncheon tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/34SS_WGG. Learn more about the 34th Space Symposium, which runs April 16-19, at SpaceSymposium.org.