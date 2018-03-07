Update: Margaret Sabin departing Centura Health

Penrose-St. Francis Health Services announced today that Margaret Sabin, president and CEO of the health system, will depart from her role effective March 16. Sabin intends to remain “very active” in the Colorado Springs community, according a release issued by Penrose-St. Francis, “and her next adventure will involve pursuing her passion for population health management.”

According to the release, a committee comprised of Centura Health leaders, board members, community leaders and physician partners will begin a national search for her replacement and an interim CEO will be announced soon.

“The past 9½ years at Penrose-St. Francis have been fabulous and I am ready to pursue my passion for population health and wellness management,” Sabin told the Business Journal in an email. “There are so many opportunities across Colorado Springs and in the Pikes Peak region to connect platforms, organizations and their resources to continue to improve the health and wellness of our area’s population, and I am excited to continue to be a local leader in health and wellness management.”

Under her leadership, Penrose-St. Francis earned the distinction of being one of only eight hospitals in the country to be awarded HealthGrades’ America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for 10 consecutive years, the release said, adding Penrose-St. Francis is the only Magnet-designated hospital in southern Colorado for nursing excellence.

“Sabin is responsible for making significant strides in creating distinct market-leading value such as outcomes, service, convenience and cost, in Colorado Springs, as well as launching the largest health care Master Facilities Plan ever in southern Colorado,” the release said. “Under Sabin’s leadership to connect social platforms within the community, Penrose-St. Francis has enjoyed its highest brand reputation scores among consumers, double-digit growth in financial performance during eight of the past nine years, and record-breaking philanthropy.”

Regarding her time with Centura, Sabin said, “It was a privilege and an honor to serve as the president and CEO of this amazing organization! Everyone at Penrose-St. Francis, the clinical and non-clinical teams, the medical staff, the board, I could not be more proud of the amazing work that everyone has done for all these years and I am grateful that I was at a position to lead and be inspired by the incredible work and dedication that all of our associates display with every patient they care for.

“I plan to remain in Colorado Springs and continue to be a leader in health and wellness management throughout this vibrant community. I am personally and professionally committed and invested in creating a thriving culture of health and wellness in Colorado Springs and in its surrounding communities.”