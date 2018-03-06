The Invest in Manitou Springs Expo is taking place March 8 and there’s still time to RSVP.

The expo will take place from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. at Manitou Springs City Hall.

“Meet face-to-face with Manitou residents, business owners and Pikes Peak region stakeholders to learn more about the development process and jump start innovative, creative, lucrative development in the city,” according to a news release issued by the city of Manitou Springs. “We’ll have representatives from affordable housing, development, financing, the [Small Business Development Center], insurance and other industries associated with development in the Urban Overlay Zone. The purpose of the expo is to provide interested parties a forum to see exactly what opportunities are available in the city while also learning about the application process and what it takes to plan and execute development in Manitou Springs.”

The expo is free but space is limited. RSVP to: manitouspringsura@gmail.com.