Polaris Alpha today announced it has recently been awarded $96 million in U.S. Air Force task orders. The contracts involve work software development, maintenance and enhancement for Command, Control, Intelligence and Surveillance, and Reconnaissance operations, according to a news release issued by Polaris Alpha.

“The task orders will further expand work that Polaris Alpha has been doing for several years for more than 100 Air Force projects in dozens of user communities around the world,” the release said.

The advanced software development framework that Polaris Alpha has built and maintained analyzes large amounts of intelligence and provides data fusion services across the network, the release added.

“We’ve been privileged to provide this national security enterprise support for the Air Force for over 15 years,” Polaris Alpha Executive Vice President Kevin Moffatt said in the release. “These new task orders enable us to continue that support and bring mission proven solutions to several new military customers, helping ensure the U.S. and our Coalition partners have the most effective warfighting tools available.”

The task orders are supporting projects including advanced research and development of machine learning and complex event processing; the creation and deployment of state-of-the-art command and control applications; and cross-community intelligence reporting and analysis tools, according to the release.

Polaris Alpha started 2018 with a hiring surge, seeking dozens of new scientists in the areas of advanced analytics, enterprise software engineering, cloud computing, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Announcing the “hiring spree” in December, Polaris Alpha President Jay Jesse said the company would be taking on 50-60 scientists in Colorado and 120-130 nationwide.

“There are certain project areas that we’re surging now and we need more than we normally do,” he said at the time, including Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (commonly known as C2ISR), space situational awareness, cloud computing, and Amazon Web Services.

Polaris Alpha provides advanced technical capabilities, specialized domain expertise and mission critical solutions to Department of Defense and intelligence community customers.