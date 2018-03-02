Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity ReStore, The Pedal Station by Kids on Bike and Lindsey Litton, founder of MilHousing Network earned top honors at the second annual PRISM awards, presented by the Colorado Institute for Social Impact and Vectra Bank.

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity ReStore was named Social Impact Business of the Year. The Pedal Station was chosen as Social Impact Startup of the Year, and Litton was won recognition as Social Entrepreneur of the Year.

The awards were presented at the first-of-its-kind community celebration of social impact businesses and social entrepreneurs Friday, March 2, at the Briarhurst Manor Estate in Manitou Springs. Co-sponsors of the awards were Springs Rescue Mission, Colorado Springs Independent, Colorado Springs Business Journal, Peak Small Business Development Center, AM 740 KVOR, 92.9 Peak FM, The Men’s Xchange, EAS Creative Consortium, 365 Grand Club, Wright Group Event Services, Kangaroo Coffee, Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and Colorado Collective.

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 411 S. Wahsatch Ave., resells donated new and gently used building materials and supplies, appliances, lighting and other home accessories, and furniture. Proceeds support Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build and repair homes for low-income families.

The Pedal Station is a social enterprise of Kids on Bikes that reconditions and sells donated bicycles and equipment at affordable prices. It also provides bikes, bike education and other programs for kids at schools and community centers.

Litton, CEO and co-founder of MilHousing Network, launched the organization to help military spouses find employment and meet the demands of military life, including transitions to new assignments.

According to the institute, social impact is the outcome of a mission-driven business or a business with a higher purpose that uses the powerful economic engine of capitalism for good, not merely for gain. Referred to as the fourth sector, social impact businesses and social entrepreneurs are changing the way business is done.

“The Colorado Institute for Social Impact is proud to work with so many innovative Social Impact business models, said Jonathan Liebert, executive director and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado. “They are companies that have given consumers an outlet to buy quality products and services while also making a direct, positive impact on the community. Their innovation and dedication to business with a higher purpose is an inspiration to all of us.”

“We are thrilled to see the momentum in the social impact sector and its impact on our community,” said Shawn Gullixson, vice president of Vectra Bank. “Vectra Bank is passionate about supporting our local businesses and to support the mission and vision of our social impact entrepreneurs.”

The Social Impact Apparel and Accessories industry was spotlighted at this year’s PRISM event, and a number of businesses from the sector made appearances at the awards event. They included fab’rik, Frayla Boutique, Janska, Mountain Equipment Recyclers, TechWears, The Men’s Xchange and Yobel Market.

The award winners were selected from the following finalists:

Social Impact Business of the Year

Mission Catering

Mountain Equipment Recyclers

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Social Impact Startup of the Year

MilHousing Network

The Men’s Xchange

The Pedal Station by Kids on Bikes

Social Entrepreneur of the Year

Lindsey Litton, MilHousing Network

Tina Schwaner, Frayla Boutique

Steve Wood, Concrete Couch