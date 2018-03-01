In an increasingly connected world, CEOs, executives and decision makers now have a duty to understand cybersecurity, National Cybersecurity Center interim CEO Vance Brown says, and the NCC is launching a new course to bring business leaders up to speed.

Cyber for Executives, a two-day cybersecurity training event designed specifically for company executives, boards of directors and executive-branch public officials, will be hosted by the NCC March 26-27 at the Denver Westin Airport.

“With the [massive data breach] at Equifax and breaches at all these other organizations, with more and more reliance on the internet and the Internet of Things, there’s a greater responsibility at minimum — and a duty, even — for executives and companies to understand cybersecurity,” Brown told the Business Journal. “What is cybersecurity? What are the threats? What do you do about it? They need to have a basic understanding of the terminology and the importance of what you do to protect yourself and — more importantly — what you do to protect the integrity of the data you’re keeping that belongs to other people.

“I don’t think it’s OK for companies to keep my credit card information or my personal information without having some kind of duty of care associated with doing that. So you’re starting to see legislation being proposed, even at the national level, for public companies that would require a standard of care and a certain duty of understanding some of these issues.”

Brown said the NCC is trying to be at the forefront of offering “really good curriculum for executives, board members, to have a baseline of what they need to know in order to be responsible.”

The course aims to educate and create real understanding of the issues surrounding cyber threats, defenses, detection and response, according to the NCC’s website. It’s designed to be “a ‘handbook’ of sorts so that attendees are reminded of what questions to ask, what metrics to follow and what legal and regulatory issues to watch out for,” the website said.

Brown described Cyber for Executives as “a low time but high impact experience.” All participants receive a certificate of attendance, and a follow-up test is also available for an NCC certification, he said.

Presenters include NCC board member Rick Crandall and cyber experts Andre McGregor, Paul Rosen and Chris Hallenbeck. The course cost is $3,000.

For more information on presenters and curriculum, visit cyberforexecutives.com