The Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium 2018 kicks off Monday, March 5 at The Broadmoor hotel. Hosted by the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association, the three-day event provides a national forum for industry and government to work together to help solve the challenges of cybersecurity, community cyber readiness and national defense.

This year’s symposium theme is “Secure the Enterprise: Data Strategy and Analytics/Cyber Resilience/Multi-Domain Ops.”



“Industry and DoD experts will convene to discuss enterprise security across multiple warfighting domains. Conversations will focus on the continued efforts required to shape the connected battlespace of the future, understand vulnerabilities of unsecured assets, and communicate critical information and data for joint interdependence,” Air Force Lt. Col. (ret.) Vanessa Johnson, chairman of RMCS 2018, said in a statement. “Our exhibit hall is full of industry, academia and non-profit organizations that will give you the opportunity to learn about cutting edge cyber technologies and the chance to share your own ideas.”

For military and government attendees, entrance to all three days of the symposium is free, she added.

Johnson said the symposium makes a difference in the region by helping the Rocky Mountain Chapter of AFCEA to raise money for science, technology, engineering and math education, allowing the chapter to consistently give out more than $100,000 in scholarships and grants to Colorado STEM students and teachers annually. It also helps the chapter to raise money for wounded airmen, helping Colorado families cope with disabilities resulting from service to the nation.

For more information, visit cvent.com/events/rocky-mountain-cyberspace-symposium-2018/agenda-e5a2799572dd40caba2675473893f907.aspx