Habitat for Humanity of Teller County announced the grand opening of the Clock Tower Condos in Woodland Park. Two years in the making, tenants will begin moving in in March.

Formerly the Lofthouse Inn hotel, each of the nine units were completely updated and brought up to code, including brand new appliances. The affordable housing complex includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in price from $85,000–$115,000.

Through a partnership with the Woodland Park Community Church, two of the units will be designated as transitional housing — the first transitional housing units in Teller County.

The condos are located at 222 E. Henrietta Ave., and, according to a news release issued by Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, they have “been a labor of love for this local Habitat affiliate and the deserving families who will begin moving into their new units in March.”

The project began when Habitat for Humanity of Teller County became one of eight nationally-selected affiliates for the 2016 Home Builders’ Blitz. Home Builders’ Blitz is a program within Habitat International, which recruits professional builders and contractors, bringing them to the build site for a coordinated build. The blitz is a partnership to build, renovate and repair homes across the United States, according to the release.

“To kick things off, the Home Depot Foundation provided 200 volunteers, who built all the interior walls, started on landscaping, and demolition,” said Jamie Caperton, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Teller County, in the release. “In the last 18 months, we’ve had the enthusiastic participation of more than 640 community volunteers, collegiate and church groups, Habitat families and local builders who provided over 20,000 volunteer hours.”

Park State Bank and Trust, Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber, the Teller County Home Builders Association and more than 10 Teller County area contractors were involved in the project from start to finish, the release said.

“We have had grants in the amount of $139,000, in-kind donations of more than $210,000 and individual donations of more than $98,000,” Caperton said. “Also, through partnership with the Woodland Park Community Church, two of the units will be designated as transitional housing — the first transitional housing units in Teller County. These units will be home to families for a period of one-year while they wait for permanent housing to become available.”

The units are right across the street from the Woodland Park Public Library, Memorial Park, the Ute Pass Cultural Center, Midland Pavilion, and just down the street from the Woodland Park High School.

Clock Tower Condo homeowners purchased their homes through a USDA loan and they will each pay a mortgage between $500-$650 per month. Additionally, each family completed homebuyer education courses and were required to contribute 300-400 hours of “sweat equity” (volunteer hours spent working on their home).

Grand opening celebration:

Location: Shining Mountain Golf Course Event Center

Date: March 9

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

RSVP by March 1 to vince@tellerhabitat.org.