C-TRAC announces new ‘Collider’ series of tech events

The Center for Technology, Research and Commercialization has announced a new open house series which will combine learning with meet-and-greets for innovators, tech experts, venture capitalists and others who want to learn about local innovations and startup opportunities.

The events will be called ‘Colliders,’ according to a news release issued by C-TRAC, and the first Collider will be held March 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Catalyst Campus.

It will showcase CyberWorx, an innovative Air Force program that educates airmen while partnering with industry to work on solving the nation’s cyber problems, according to the release.

Lt. Col. Michael Chiaramonte, director of operations for CyberWorx, will discuss what CyberWorx does and how it benefits the Air Force and the technology community, the release said. Patty Bonvallet, technology development manager for Springs-based Boecore, a woman-owned aerospace and defense engineering company, will discuss her experience at CyberWorx, as well as Boecore as a corporation.

The event will include “a brief demonstration of the CyberWorx brainchild called the Command Risk Ecosystem, a cutting-edge cybersecurity technology,” according to the release.

Attendees can meet the speakers and the CyberWorx team, the release adds, and learn how to get involved with CyberWorx as industry mentors and partners.

The event is free and open to the public.