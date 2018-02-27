Military Family Advisory Network to release demographic data

The Military Family Advisory Network announced it will release its 2017 Military Family Support Programming Survey Report Thursday, March 1. According to a news release issued by MFAN, the results encompass feedback from military and veteran families across the nation on a variety of topics, including education, family circumstances, mental health and health care, finances, and transgender individuals serving in the military. Respondents also answered questions about the programs and resources they value and where they need more support.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the Bemis School of Art, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 818 Pelham Place and the public is welcome to attend.

It will feature a presentation of the findings via webcast from the hub event in Washington, D.C., followed by a discussion among military and veteran families, subject matter experts and community leaders “on what the results mean to them,” according to the release, which added, “Part of the event will focus on the steps Colorado Springs as a whole has taken to gain recognition as a military- and veteran-friendly city.”

Guests include: