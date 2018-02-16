Business Development

Saturday, Feb. 17

SBDC: Business Plan Weekend Boot Camp

Learn more about creating a business plan. Course is specifically for Southeast Colorado Springs and spans two weekends, free, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 18, 1-5 p.m.; Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Feb. 25, 1-5 p.m. Sand Creek Library, 1824 S. Academy Blvd. Register at pikespeak sbdc.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

SBDC: Quickbooks Introduction

Learn the basics of using QuickBooks, $75, 12:30- 4:30 p.m, Colorado Technical University, 4435 Chestnut St. Register at coloradosbdc.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

BBB: Business Basics

Explore what BBB offers your company and community, and the benefits of accreditation, free, 9:30-11 a.m., BBB offices, 25 N. Wahsatch Ave. Register at bbb.org/southerncolorado.

Thursday: Feb. 22

PPLD: Microsoft Word III

Explore long-form document formatting, styles and Table of Contents. 9-10:30 a.m. East Library. Register at PPLD.org.

Networking Events

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Women’s Chamber: Luncheon

Join the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber for its monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou Ave. Register at scwcc.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

PPWC: Connect with a Vet

Looking for highly-trained employees? Learn how veterans bring specialized skill sets to help business, 8 a.m.-noon. McMahon Theater, 1517 McDonald St., Fort Carson. Register at bit.ly/ConnectWithAVet.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Rockstar Connect

Networking event hosted by Jason Daniels and Associates, free, 6-8 p.m., Till Kitchen, 9633 Prominent Point. Register at rockstarconnect.com.

Tuesday, March 6

Chamber: Connect

Connect with fellow business members of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Free for chamber members, $5 for nonmembers, Phantom Canyon, 2 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Register at coloradospringschamberedc.org.

Tuesday, March 13

BBB: Buzz with the Bs

Network with local business members. 7:30-9 a.m. at DoubleTree, $13 for accredited businesses, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. at door. Register at bit.ly/2E4ZSwb.

Regional Events

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Tri-Lakes: After Hours

Join the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce for its networking after hours, 5-7 p.m., Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Pkwy. Go to trilakeschamber.com to register.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Pueblo: Cybersecurity Workshop

Find out how vulnerable your business is to a cyberattack in this four-part series, free. Presented by Rodney Gullatte Jr., owner of Firma IT Solutions & Services, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Pueblo City-County Central Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave. To register, go to bit.ly/cyberbbbsc.

Thursday, March 1

Woodland Park: Lunch and Learn

Woodland Park Chamber presents “Structuring Your Business to be Fiscally Successful: SCorp, LLC, etc.,” 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Register at woodlandparkchamber.com.

Tri-Lakes: Networking breakfast

Join the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce for its monthly networking breakfast, must be a member to attend, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St. Register at trilakeschamber.com.

Friday, March 2

Pueblo: Contracting workshop

Boost your business through government contracting at this annual event that includes training information, certifications and expert advice, 8:30 a.m., Pueblo Community College, Fortino Ballroom, 900 W. Orman Ave. Go to pueblochamber.org for more information.

Woodland Park Chamber: Business After Hours

All Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce members are encouraged to attend and take advantage of an opportunity to network and enjoy food, drinks and door prizes. 5:30-7 p.m. Shining Mountain Gold Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park. Register at woodlandparkchamber.com.