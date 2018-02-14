The Women’s Foundation hosts annual luncheon

The Women’s Foundation of Colorado announced it’s hosting its annual fundraising luncheon Wednesday, March 6, featuring a community forum on creating more pathways to economic security for women in the Pikes Peak region and across Colorado.

A news release from the foundation said “local and statewide experts will participate in a panel discussion titled ‘Advancing Women in the Workforce and Its Impact on Your Business and the Economy.’”

The release states that numerous women in Colorado Springs continue to face barriers to earning a livable wage, such as access to affordable child care, job training, higher education and equal pay.

“In fact, a study by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research found that if Colorado women earned the same as comparable men, the poverty rate for all working women would be cut in half and the state economy would grow by an additional $9.2 billion,” the release said.

“While Colorado boasts high percentages of women in government, women business owners, and women with bachelor’s degrees, there are still too many women who don’t earn a livable wage and it’s a missed opportunity for our entire state,” said The Women’s Foundation of Colorado President and CEO Lauren Y. Casteel, in the release. “When women can earn livable wages and meet the basic needs of their families, their children benefit, their communities benefit, and our entire economy benefits.”

The luncheon will raise funds for WAGES (Women Achieving Greater Economic Security), The foundation’s programmatic body of work that employs research, public policy advocacy and strategic grantmaking to help Colorado women earn a livable wage.

The forum panelists who will discuss how the Colorado Springs community can create opportunity and remove barriers to economic security for women include:

Tatiana Bailey, director of UCCS Economic Forum in the College of Business, UCCS

Wendy Brors, assistant director, Colorado Workforce Development Council

Beatrice Opoku-Asare, global inclusion and diversity director, Newmont Mining Corporation

Alison Friedman Phillips, manager of programs, The Women’s Foundation of Colorado

Debbie Sagen, vice president of workforce development, Pikes Peak Community College

About the Colorado Springs Luncheon and Forum

When: Tuesday, March 6, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: The Antlers Hotel Heritage Ballroom, 4 S. Cascade Ave.

Tickets are $55 and will be available until Feb. 23, at wfco.org.