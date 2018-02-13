The Center for Technology, Research and Commercialization is seeking industry partners for the upcoming CyberWorx #PNTNext design sprint at the Air Force Academy.

CyberWorx will examine alternatives to GPS for warfighters at the week-long sprint, which starts Feb. 26.

C-TRAC is looking for industry partners with expertise including — but not limited to — GPS, satellites, microtechnology, air traffic control, radio frequency transmission, cellular frequencies, network engineering, Internet of Things receivers, device manufacturing and software engineering.

“CyberWorx is seeking companies that want to collaborate by discovering current pain points for operators and then moving out to design solutions together in a three-day sprint,” C-TRAC Managing Director Erin Miller told the Business Journal. “These CyberWorx sprints are intentionally collaborative and use design thinking methods to find the real issues our military is facing. It’s a great learning experience on many levels.”

CyberWorx educates airmen while simultaneously partnering with industry to solve cyber problems facing the nation, according to a news release issued by C-TRAC.

“Design thinking — a structured framework for understanding and pursuing innovation in ways that encourage outside-the-box thinking — is featured prominently in the CyberWorx process,” according to the release.

CyberWorx design sprints bring military members, industry professionals and academic leaders together in one room, where they use design thinking to come up with quick and creative solutions to cyber problems. C-TRAC works with CyberWorx to build a diverse group of industry participants and project management.

The #PNTNext project asks experts to team up to create a design for reliable land-based positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) to complement and back up global positioning systems to ensure the availability of uncorrupted PNT data for military and civilian users when GPS signals are corrupted, degraded, unreliable or otherwise unavailable, according to the release.

Officially, the problem statement for this design challenge reads: “How might we provide PNT independent of blue force RF signals for small unit overland navigation and timing?”

According to the release, a directive from Congress specifically requested this issue be investigated, due to concerns that the United States is over-reliant on vulnerable GPS technology.

Industry members and academic leaders who wish to contribute can apply at c-trac.org/cyberworx or email info@c-trac.org questions about the sprint.