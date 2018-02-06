Progressive expects to hire 900 new employees for its Colorado Springs location this year, as part of a plan to add 7,500 jobs across the country in 2018.

Positions to be added around the country include IT, analyst, corporate functions, customer care and claims roles.

Colorado Springs is home to one of the company’s major campuses and most of the jobs being added are at Progressive’s larger locations, including 1,300 each in Cleveland, Ohio, and Tampa, Fla. More than 700 will be added in Austin, Texas, and more than 300 in both Phoenix, Ariz., and Sacramento, Calif.

Progressive offers traditional benefits such as medical, dental, vision and life insurance, as well as extensive training programs, career development options and a casual work environment. New hires will also share in Progressive’s success and will be eligible to participate in the company’s annual bonus plan.

Progressive has a casual dress code and flexibility in schedules and positions, with some employees working remotely.

In a change of policy, Progressive recently decided it would no longer ask applicants about their salary history.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve always based our pay on market research,” Chief Human Resources Officer Lori Niederst said in a news release. “We hope this change will give candidates who apply for our jobs confidence that they will be paid based on what they bring to Progressive, regardless of whether their previous employers paid them fairly.”

Progressive was recently named to Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity List and Fortune magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Parents.

To learn more about Progressive or apply for a position, visit progressive.com/careers.