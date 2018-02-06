The National Cybersecurity Center has made the long-awaited move to its new location at 3650 N. Nevada Ave., and will have an open house this evening, Feb. 6, from 5-7 p.m.

The open house is an opportunity for members of the business community and the public to learn more about how the NCC can be a resource, see the new office space and meet the NCC team.

The NCC provides cybersecurity leadership, services and training for public officials, executives and the workforce, according to its website.

Previously housed in temporary quarters on Austin Bluffs Parkway, the NCC’s new offices occupy a renovated section of its 135,000-square-foot facility on North Nevada Avenue.

For now, only the offices are located at the new facility, NCC interim CEO Vance Brown said, “but one day the whole thing will be a cyber community center.”

Brown’s vision is of a center that offers cyber-focused educational events for the community, also housing cyber labs, a cyber range and the Exponential Impact accelerator.

“We’re going to have blockchain training and crypto training — I want it to be festive, maybe a social thing,” Brown told the Business Journal during the move. “I hope very soon we can have an open area where we can get kids from [Colorado Springs School District] 11 and [School District] 49 and [Academy School District] 20 to come in.

“I have this vision of it being a community center — we’ll make it fun, we’ll make it inviting, because cyber affects everyone.”

For more about the NCC and upcoming events, visit cyber-center.org