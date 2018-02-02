UCHealth announced in a news release it would be acquiring Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park.

“Cementing a longstanding partnership, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital (PPRH) will join UCHealth later this spring, ensuring patients in Woodland Park, Teller, Park and El Paso counties continue to receive the very best health care,” the release stated, adding the agreement was signed Feb. 1. PPRH and its employees are expected to join UCHealth in early April.

“PPRH is a critical access hospital with 15 licensed beds and about 120 employees,” the release states. “UCHealth Medical Group and UCHealth Memorial already collaborate with PPRH, providing numerous specialists and services at PPRH including cardiology, neurosurgery, oncology and telestroke.”

Joel Yuhas, UCHealth Memorial president and CEO, said in the release that the system’s top priority “is providing the very best care, close to home, for patients throughout the Pikes Peak region. By working together, Memorial and Pikes Peak Regional Hospital will be able to enhance the services currently available in Woodland Park, while improving the experience of patients who need advanced care or specialists in other UCHealth locations.”