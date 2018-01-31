My Place, an extended-stay hotel, is being built just east of the Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard interchange. It is expected to open May 21, according to franchise owner John Segelke.

The three-story building will have 64 units, all with full refrigerators, two-burner cooktops and microwaves, but few other frills.

“This brand targets extended-stay travelers, but also one-night stays,” Segelke said. “There will be kitchenettes in every room. We don’t have a pool, and we don’t do breakfast. We focus on the tools that travelers need most — a clean room, a great bed and friendly service — and our guests are happy with that.”

The hotel will be pet-friendly while offering on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high-speed internet service and a 24-hour store in the hotel lobby. There will also be a “Breakfast in Bed” option for minimal cost.

Segelke owns Colorado’s other My Place hotel in Loveland, and another in Cheyenne, Wyo. He said the tremendous growth in northern Colorado Springs makes the North Gate interchange a desirable location.

“I’m excited about being the only hotel at that interchange at this point,” Segelke said. “There is a Starbucks going in next door, and that area is continuing to grow.”

- Advertisement -

Segelke, a Denver native, has worked in commercial real estate for two decades while also being an investor. He is looking at other sites in Colorado for additional My Place hotels.

“There is a lot of activity out in the marketplace, other hoteliers, so we need to make the right choices,” he said. “I started looking in Colorado Springs a couple of years ago … and we had to work through the process.”

My Place Hotels of America — which is based in Aberdeen, S.D. — has 37 locations in 18 states, said Ngoc Thach, the company’s director of public relations. The first My Place opened in Dickinson, N.D., in 2012.

She said the company, which was founded by Ron Rivett, who remains chairman, could have 63 active locations by year’s end and 118 franchises sold.

The Springs location is one of 11 My Place hotels under construction.

“Our niche, rate-wise, is that we compete with aging quality hotels of yesteryear with a brand-new facility,” Thach said.

Rivett was one of the original developers of the no-frills Super 8 Motels, which opened its first location in Aberdeen, S.D., in 1974; every room rented for $8.88 a night. Two decades later, with more than 1,000 locations, Super 8 sold to Hospitality Franchise Systems, Inc., which became Wyndham Worldwide.

Now Rivett’s grandson, Ryan, is CEO and president of My Place Hotels of America, which features franchises that range from 46 to 85 rooms.

Segelke said he paid a franchise fee of $35,000 for the right to build the My Place in northern Colorado Springs.

The rate for a one-night stay at the My Place in Loveland is $79 plus tax. Weekly and monthly rates are also available.