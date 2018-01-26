Since 2011, George and Anna Heidinger have been steadily working toward their goals: having a successful swimming club and building their own facility.

They’ve already succeeded in creating a club, Pikes Peak Athletics, which recently received Bronze Medal Club status from USA Swimming for the second year in a row (only 200 clubs out of approximately 3,000 in the U.S. receive gold, silver or bronze medal status). In addition, the Heidingers have cultivated the talent of a number of swimmers who have gone on to swim collegiately. But in just a few months, the couple will reach their second goal when they unveil the new PPA facility.

The 29,000-square-foot structure sits on 3 acres along Elkton Drive. The business will provide swim lessons in a heated pool (complete with warm circulating air) and will train club swimmers in a separate pool. A Masters team for ages 18 and over will also utilize the facility, as will a Base Camp program for pre-competitive swimmers. The business will also provide a workout facility for swimmers — complete with top-of-the-line equipment and group exercise classes, such as spinning and yoga.

Jumping in

The Heidingers began teaching in 2011 by simply reaching out to clubs to see if they could run swim programs for them. After receiving a “yes” from the Country Club of Colorado, PPA was officially in business. Youth lessons were always part of the plan, and the Heidingers have the credentials. Both Anna and George were collegiate swimmers — Anna swam for the University of Wisconsin and George for Carnegie Mellon University. Anna also qualified for the Olympic Trials three times.

Their program has grown substantially (the club boasts about 120 members) and the new facility, though a desire of both Anna and George, is also a necessity, they said.

Nationwide, the number of club swimmers has increased, but the number of pools hasn’t.

- Advertisement -

“Pool space and amenities for training have been harder and harder to come by,” said George. “When Anna and I started, we knew if we wanted to succeed and be one of the best teams that we needed a place to train. When we wrote our very first business plan, in it was a home base, a training center.”

Prior to co-owning PPA, George worked with USA Swimming and was exposed to other clubs and their best business practices, which the Heidingers incorporated into PPA. The business also will incorporate strength and conditioning, nutrition and video analysis for club swimmers, and a sports medical staff will be available.

And PPA’s largest pool is a Myrtha — a top-of-the-line Italian pool used for events such as the Summer Olympic Games and the World Championships.

Working the numbers

The Heidingers said Colorado Springs is an ideal city for their facility thanks to its high altitude and its proximity to the headquarters for USA Swimming and the U.S. Olympic Committee. But first they needed funding. Most funding for the $8 million facility came from a Small Business Association 504 Loan as well as private investment (25 percent).

It took them 18 months, however, to close on the loan so they could break ground. Their construction company, Colorado Structures Incorporated, has met deadlines thus far, keeping the facility on track for a spring opening.

“The main challenge was making the numbers work financially,” said George, adding they had a 12-person advisory board help them come up with an executable plan. “They really stepped in and helped us get it figured out quickly,” Anna said.