Marijuana businesses struggle with banking their cash

Imagine not having a business bank account, having to pay your employees and your bills in cash, or not being able to get a business loan.

That’s what many marijuana businesses face, because banks and credit unions won’t deal with them.

As Victoria Selfridge, vice president of corporate communications at Ent Credit Union, succinctly puts it: “Because marijuana is illegal according to federal law, Ent is unable to bank medical marijuana businesses. Ent is a state-chartered credit union, but we are federally insured. We don’t want to do anything that could jeopardize that.”

Fewer than half of marijuana businesses have been able to find banks that will do business with them, said Tom Scudder, owner of A Wellness Centers, which includes a medical marijuana dispensary in Colorado Springs and a retail business in Aurora. Scudder was a member of the task force that helped Colorado Springs City Council develop local regulations for the industry.

Those that do have accounts pay dramatically higher costs than other businesses, Scudder said.

Marijuana industry advocates, some legislators and Colorado Attorney Gen. Cynthia Coffman are trying to change that.

Coffman was one of a bipartisan group of 18 state attorneys general who sent a letter to key legislators Jan. 16 urging Congress to allow states that have legalized medical or recreational marijuana to access the banking system.

Colorado is among 29 states and several U.S. territories that have legalized medical marijuana, and of those, nine states and the District of Columbia also allow recreational marijuana use. All but D.C. have a retail market.

“Because the federal government classifies marijuana as an illegal substance, banks providing services to state-licensed cannabis businesses could find themselves subject to criminal and civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act and certain federal banking statutes,” the letter states. “This risk has significantly inhibited the willingness of financial institutions to provide services to these businesses.”

The letter supports “legislation that would provide a safe harbor for depository institutions that provide a financial product or service to a covered business in a state that has implemented laws and regulations that ensure accountability in the marijuana industry.”

The letter was sent in the wake of a sharp change in federal marijuana enforcement policy earlier this month.

On Jan. 4, U.S. Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions rescinded the Obama-era guidelines and policies that essentially allowed marijuana businesses to operate as long as they complied with state regulations.

Coffman, a Republican who is a candidate for governor, said the abrupt action was surprising and created uncertainty in how the law would be applied within various states.

“Frankly, it is too late for the federal government to step in and dismantle this burgeoning industry,” Coffman wrote in an op-ed piece published Jan. 12 in The Washington Post.

Effects on businesses

Banks initially were wary about doing business with marijuana business owners because they were concerned about losing their accounts with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or that the comptroller wouldn’t clear their funds, said Charles Houghton, an attorney and Colorado Springs marijuana task force member.

“Most banks refused to have anything to do with marijuana businesses,” said Houghton, who works with dispensary and retail owners nationwide. “Most people started out cash-only, and a lot still survive that way.”

Moreover, the federal government was charging a penalty for paying taxes in cash, Houghton said, until marijuana businesses successfully challenged that procedure in court.

Running an all-cash business poses a risk to owners and employees and makes day-to-day operations much more difficult, said Jason Warf, executive director of the Southern Colorado Cannabis Council, a nonprofit industry group based in Colorado Springs.

“Businesses have had to get creative,” Warf said. “The bigger boys are able to bank under umbrella corporations.” Smaller businesses have relied on prepaid cards and workarounds like opening personal accounts until the banks catch on and close them.

But more than the inconvenience and security risks, “preventing banking removes the transparency and traceability the government needs,” Houghton said. “The paper trail created by banking is much easier than following cash transactions. It’s been very counterproductive at every level and causes an infinite number of problems that could be easily resolved.”

Federal guidelines released in February 2014 did open up the possibility of banks working with marijuana businesses.

The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a document clarifying Bank Secrecy Act expectations for financial institutions.

The document contained guidelines that were intended to enhance the availability of financial services for marijuana businesses. The guidelines covered customer due diligence such as verifying licensing and registration, being alert for suspicious activity such as illegal transactions and numerous requirements for reports and filings.

“That partially solved the problem,” Scudder said. “There are now a number of banks that will do business with us. The problem is that the costs are substantial. The reporting requirements dramatically increase the number of people they need, and they pass those costs on to us. Then those costs get passed along to consumers.”

Other banks, he noted, still will not do any transactions with marijuana-based businesses. Banks and credit unions will not acknowledge publicly that they handle cannabis accounts, nor will marijuana businesses disclose the names of their bankers.

Marijuana and the law

Medical marijuana has been legal in Colorado since Amendment 20 passed in November 2000. The amendment legalized limited amounts of medical marijuana for patients and primary caregivers.

In 2007, a court decision struck down a state policy that limited caregivers to providing marijuana to no more than five patients. That decision paved the way for the proliferation of dispensaries and launched Colorado’s “Green Rush.”

Under the Obama administration, federal enforcement policy began to change. In 2009, U.S. Attorney Gen. Eric Holder announced guidelines for federal prosecutors in states that legalized medical marijuana. The guidelines were based on what’s become known as the Ogden memorandum, a document issued by Deputy Attorney Gen. David Ogden stating that it was not a wise use of limited federal resources to prosecute patients and caregivers who complied with the law.

With the passage of Amendment 64 on Nov. 6, 2012, Colorado became the first state, along with Washington, to legalize recreational marijuana.

Another set of federal guidelines was issued in August 2013 by Deputy Attorney Gen. James Cole.

The so-called Cole Memorandum listed eight enforcement priorities for federal enforcement that included preventing the distribution of marijuana to minors, sale of marijuana by criminal enterprises, diversion of marijuana to states where it is illegal and use of legal marijuana activity to cover trafficking of illegal drugs.

The memo also listed prevention of violence, drugged driving, marijuana grows on public land and use or possession on federal property as enforcement priorities.

Outside those priorities, the memorandum left enforcement of marijuana laws to state and local law enforcement agencies.

In Colorado Springs, where retail marijuana is not allowed, the city council adopted a number of marijuana regulations in May 2016 after an appointed citizen task force studied state law and made recommendations for local provisions. The task force was disbanded, but a marijuana working group picked up where it left off and meets every six to eight weeks to review state law changes and suggest updates to local regulations.

Pending legislation

The SAFE Banking Act (S. 1152) and its counterpart, the SAFE Act of 2017 (HR 2225) were introduced in Congress last spring. The bills would create protections for institutions that provide financial services to cannabis-related businesses.

A number of other bills have been introduced in Congress to exclude marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act in states that have legalized sales or to reschedule marijuana, now classified under the CSA as a Schedule I substance, to a Schedule II or Schedule III substance.

So far, none of these bills have made much headway.

The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee held hearings on the SAFE bill in June. The House Judiciary Committee referred it in September to the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations, but no further action has been taken at this point.

The banking question “is in a state of flux right now because of the Sessions memo,” Colorado’s Attorney Gen. Coffman told the Business Journal. “While I thought we were headed in the direction of getting a good outcome and guidance on banking, now I feel everybody is rethinking their positions. There is less certainty than there was before. I don’t think it’s good for any industry to be put in that position.”

Coffman said the FinCEN regulations were under review this week, “but nothing is coming out in terms of whispers about what the thought process might be.”

Coffman emphasized that she still has concerns about the collateral impacts of legalized marijuana, including “people coming in from out of state, using our laws as cover for illegal activity and kids not perceiving the risk of marijuana use like they used to.”

But she also believes that the industry is here to stay.

“That being the case, we need to treat it like other businesses,” Coffman said. “Mainstreaming legalized marijuana business is better for the state than keeping it on the margins and outside of normal finance and business practices.”