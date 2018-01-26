Attracting and retaining quality employees is vital to a company’s success, but that’s gotten harder in recent times now that unemployment is low and more jobs are available.

“Usually a hot job market means turnover,” said Chris Blees, CEO and president of BiggsKofford accounting firm. “We haven’t had a turnover in two years. That’s insane.”

He attributes that to several factors — including researching the prospective employee before they are hired, and providing a professional development program after they’re part of the company.

Blees was part of the three-person panel that discussed “Meeting Your Company’s Workforce Needs” at the Jan. 19 meeting at the El Paso Club of the Middle Market Entrepreneurs, a group of business owners and senior executives who contribute to the success of small- to medium-size companies by engaging in an exchange of ideas. The other panel members were Bev Kratzer, director of the Career Center at UCCS, and Traci Marques, interim director of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.

Blees said the American Institute of Certified Professional Accountants has addressed the issue of retention and development of employees, and survey results have changed.

“The No. 1 reason people leave is lack of engagement and understanding what their future is in the organization,” he said. “The developmental path is important.”

- Advertisement -

Blees said his company tries to steer young employees in the right direction.

“We put in developmental plans and say, ‘Here’s where you can be in three, five, seven years and here’s what it takes to advance in the firm,’” he said. “I hope that work has something to do with our retention rate.”

Seeing the future

Technical skills are needed to get hired, but soft skills are perhaps more important when it comes to advancing.

“In our development program, we have a three-legged-stool approach,” Blees said. “One leg of the stool is technical skills; the other two are leadership skills and client relationship skills. You can’t advance in our firm on one leg of the stool. One-legged stools don’t work so well. We start with that on Day 1. If you go to work for an organization that doesn’t have [a development program], then you almost need to design your own. Technical skills will only get you so far, no matter the profession.”

Kratzer said the National Association of Colleges and Employers surveys companies, who want employees to look toward the future.

“One characteristic employers want is the ability for new grads to be able to talk to employers about where they see themselves in five years,” Kratzer said. “It’s important that they have a vision of their future.”

With unemployment so low, Marques said “job seekers may have the upper hand.” And they may prefer a low-key environment that doesn’t fit with traditional workplaces.

“They may want to wear jeans or work from home,” she said. “Your company may have professional development, great pay and benefits, but do you have a ping pong table?”

Internships lead to jobs

Kratzer said employers are demanding more from new employees, and Blees said companies are starting the recruiting process much earlier.

“You used to go to job fairs and look at resumés when you hired at the entry level,” Blees said. “Today, if you’re not engaging with students by their sophomore or junior year of college, you’re probably too late. We use interns, and we haven’t had a full-time hire in about six years that wasn’t [first] an intern for us.”

UCCS brings employers to campus for informal meet-and-greet events. Marques said the PPWFC partners with UCCS and other schools, as well as businesses in the region, to match job seekers with employers.

“We’re just one spoke in the wheel,” Marques said, “and it’s always businesses that are in the middle. We always want to know what their needs and demands are — now and five years out.

“We serve all different walks of life, from people who only completed the eighth grade to those with multiple Ph.D.s. We tell them all that you have about 30 seconds to make a good first impression. The first step is to dress for success. I also suggest that they Google themselves. If there’s something out there on the internet that isn’t flattering, you need to be able to address it. As a recruiter, I would snoop.”

Blees said everything on the internet is fair game for an employer to view.

“We assess people more than they expect to be assessed,” he said. “We do personality profiling, and that tool has been exceptional in measuring work ethic. Retention is about picking well on the front end.”