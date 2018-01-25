Lockheed Martin chairman to speak at Space Symposium

The Space Foundation announced Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin, will speak as part of this year’s Space Symposium.

Hewson “will address the importance of space to the economy and the future, as well as the critical role of strategic investment and innovation for positively shaping the final frontier,” according to a news release issued by the foundation.

Her presentation will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 17 at The Broadmoor’s International Center.

Hewson, who has been with Lockheed Martin for more than three decades, has filled a variety of leadership positions including president and chief operating officer, as well as executive vice president of the Electronic Systems business area. Hewson is on the board of directors for DowDuPont and is a former chairwoman and current member of the executive committee of the Aerospace Industries Association, a fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, an associate fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and a member of the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Last year, Hewson was third on Fortune magazine’s “50 Most Powerful Women in Business” list. She has also been recognized as a Top 10 “Businessperson of the Year” by Fortune, as one of the “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” by Forbes, and as one of the “Bloomberg 50” — the leaders who defined 2017.

The 34th Space Symposium will take place April 16-19 at The Broadmoor hotel. Highlights will include:

A globally focused agenda with more than 100 top civil and military space leaders from the U.S. and abroad slated to speak

Ball Aerospace Exhibit Center and expanded Pavilion, with 200 displays of the latest in space technology, products and services

Targeted workshops for New Generation space professionals, age 35 and younger, with multiple networking events

Technical Track presentations, with forward-thinking experts sharing perspectives in their respective fields

The Women’s Global Gathering, focusing on the accomplishments of, and opportunities for, women in the space industry

Presentation of prestigious awards, including the General James E. Hill Lifetime Space Achievement Award; the Alan Shepard Technology in Education Award; the John L. “Jack” Swigert, Jr.; Award for Space Exploration; the Space Achievement Award; and the Douglas S. Morrow Public Outreach Award

The return of two classified events, Cyber 1.8 and Space Classified

See the complete agenda at spacesymposium.org.