The Sunbird Restaurant announces closure

Specialty Restaurants Corporation, the Anaheim, Calif.-based operator of The Sunbird Restaurant in Colorado Springs, announced that after four decades, the establishment will close Feb. 5. The full news release follows:

After 42 years of serving the Colorado Springs community, the Sunbird Mountain Grill and Tavern will be closing its doors on February 5th. Sitting on top of Rattlesnake Hill, the restaurant has been a destination for local cuisine, special events, Sunday brunch and amazing views. “We want to end on a high note and honor the Sunbird before it takes its last flight. Our guests will have a few more weeks to dine and reminisce with us before we close,” said John Tallichet, President and CEO of Specialty Restaurants Corporation which owns the Sunbird, “We hope you’ll stop by, raise a last glass with us and send the Sunbird off in style!”

Opened in 1975, The Sunbird became an icon in Colorado Springs with award-winning cuisine and “one of a kind” views of the city scape, Pikes Peak and Cheyenne Mountain. Specialty Restaurants Corporation and The Sunbird would like to thank their loyal customers, many of whom have been frequenting the restaurant since it first opened 42 years ago, as well as the City of Colorado Springs, the dedicated staff, and all the longtime partners of the Sunbird. “Over the years, we’ve made many friends here and I’m proud of our amazing staff for their hard work and contributions that helped make this a great restaurant,” said John Tallichet.

The Sunbird will be open through Sunday, February 4th. The restaurant will continue to serve its a la carte menu along with a special three-course prix-fixe celebration dinner menu, Sunday Champagne Brunch, and Happy Hour specials in the Tavern. In addition, the Sunbird will host a final “Drink the Bar Dry Party” with Well Drinks and Domestic Drafts for $3, Premium Drinks and Craft Beers for $5, and food specials on the last two days of service, February 3rd and 4th.

For the latest news and information regarding The Sunbird and Specialty Restaurants Corporation visit thesunbird.com

About Specialty Restaurants Corporation (SRC)

SRC, a leader in the hospitality industry, was founded in 1958 by World War II veteran and Bomber Pilot, David Tallichet. As a family-owned corporation, SRC prides itself on providing their guests with beautifully appointed restaurants and event centers featuring breathtaking panoramic views of city skylines, waterfronts and airports. SRC holds an impressive portfolio of 21 award-winning restaurants throughout the United States and we pride ourselves on creating incomparable memories by delivering an unforgettable dining experience with exceptional food, unmatched service and breathtaking views.