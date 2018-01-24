UCCS College of Business and the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado are working together to offer a four-part interactive professional development seminar series to aid employers and job seekers.

The Multi-Generational Professional Series begins Feb. 1 and concludes June 21, with a total of 12 sessions. People can sign up for all or some of the series tracks.

It’s the second year UCCS College of Business and the BBB have collaborated in an attempt to address the human resources and marketing needs of small-business owners and professionals.

“We got rave reviews last year,” said Jonathan Liebert, CEO and executive director of BBB of Southern Colorado. “We hope to offer this every year and watch it grow.”

Shawna Lippert, director of the Office of Professional & Executive Development in the UCCS College of Business, said businesses struggle to attract and retain top-level talent, especially in a work environment that might include multiple generations.

“We now have four or five generations working together in the workplace for the first time,” Lippert said. “People are waiting longer to retire, and new generations are entering the workforce. This has great opportunity, but also comes with great challenges. We have heard from local leaders, managers, supervisors, and [human resources] professionals that they are looking for updated strategies on not only how to attract top talent for their organization, but keep them once they are hired.”

The four-part series, with all sessions scheduled from 8:30-10:30 a.m., includes:

Track 1: “Attracting, Motivating & Retaining a Millennial Workforce,” $200, Feb. 1, 8, 5, 22 at the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101

Track 2: “Leading a Multi-Generational Workforce,” $150, March 8, 15, 22 at The Penrose House, 1661 Mesa Ave.

Track 3: “Thriving as a Millennial in the Workforce,” $100, April 5, 12 at the Tim Gill Center for Public Media, 315 E. Costilla St.

Track 4: “Marketing to Millennial Customers,” $150, June 7, 14, 21 at an undetermined location

“Learning to motivate, support and interact with employees from multiple generations is vital for business owners and other professionals,” Liebert said. “Baby Boomers aren’t retiring, so it seems the three generations of our workforce are turning into four or five. The Colorado Springs business community needs to be prepared for that.”

The seminar series is customized for companies and professionals with a multi-generational workforce and customer base, and for those who want to learn to work with different generations more cohesively. The seminar series will cover leadership, management and marketing.

Recommended participants include:

Business owners

Organizational leaders

Professionals

Supervisors, managers and directors

HR professionals

Employees

Sales professionals

Marketing professionals

Business development professionals

Eric Olson, interim dean of the UCCS College of Business, said in a press release: “We are excited to partner with the BBB of Southern Colorado to offer this timely and important professional development opportunity. Marshaling the talents of an increasingly diverse workforce will be critical in the coming decade, and the College of Business is pleased to be a resource for these skills.”

To register, go to uccs.edu/business/OPED.