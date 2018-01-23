Colorado Secretary of State releases final 2017 business report

The Office of the Colorado Secretary of State announced new business filings in Colorado grew nearly 10 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2017. That is according to the latest Quarterly Business & Economic Indicators Report, which analyzes Colorado Secretary of State data. The report illustrates a strong state economy going into 2018, partly thanks to the 117,648 new businesses that filed with the Secretary of State’s office last year.

“Year-over-year increases in new entity filings and existing entity renewals have me very optimistic that Colorado’s steady economic growth will continue in 2018,” Secretary of State Wayne Williams said in a news release. “I expect 2018 to be a good year for Colorado businesses and consumers.”

The indicators show that in the fourth quarter of 2017, a total of 27,098 new business filings were recorded in the state, a 9.4 percent increase over the same period in 2016.

“For the four quarters ending Q4 2017, a total of 117,648 new business filings were recorded in the state, exhibiting both annual growth (7.4 percent) and quarterly growth (2 percent),” the report states.

The report also shows residential construction increased more than 30 percent, while home prices in Colorado grew at the sixth-fastest pace nationally.

“Given the relationship between new business filings, new business formation, and employment growth, the increase in filings points to job growth in the state for the near term in 2018,” according to the report.

The fourth-quarter report also showed an increase in existing entity renewals year-over-year, but a decline from the previous quarter. New entity filings were also down compared to the third quarter of 2017. Also slipping was the unemployment rate, which was down in the fourth quarter over the same time in 2016, but unemployment was up compared to the previous quarter.

Employment forecasts for the first half of 2018 are up across the board.

“Through the end of 2017, GDP, employment, and wages all increased while the unemployment rate in December remained at 4.1 percent for the third consecutive month,” the release states.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 148,000 jobs were added nationally in December 2017, a slowdown from the prior two months.

“Colorado exhibited stronger wage growth through the first half of 2017,” Richard Wobbekind, executive director of the Business Research Division, said in the release. “This is something we expect in tight labor markets—and Colorado is certainly in a tight labor market with a sub-3% unemployment rate.”

The report

The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators Report is published by the Business Research Division at the Leeds School of Business, University of Colorado Boulder, using data from the Secretary of State’s central business registry.

The Quarterly Business & Economic Indicators Report looks at a variety of factors, such as energy costs, the labor market and inflation.