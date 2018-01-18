DoorDash began food delivery operations in Colorado Springs yesterday, and the company is looking to hire drivers and expand its list of restaurant partners.

“Our biggest difference from other services is we offer to pick up McDonald’s, Taco Bell or Wendy’s,” said DoorDash Colorado General Manager Anna Katherine “AK” Barnett-Hart. “We’ll act as the middle man for any restaurant that has an online menu, but what we like to do is partner with a restaurant so they can work directly with our drivers.”

DoorDash has more than 500 restaurant partners in the Denver and Boulder areas, she said. Delivery charge is normally $3 or more, depending on the restaurant.

“We’ve got about 50 partners in Colorado Springs right now, and hope that goes up quickly,” she said. “We’ll partner with them on menu choices and what we see is doing well. We’ll try to work with them to improve their business.”

Among those partners are P.F. Chang’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Modern Market and Border Burger.

DoorDash, founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, operates in more than 600 cities in the United States and Canada. It has five employees in Colorado, including Barnett-Hart, who grew up near Boulder and graduated from Harvard before working on Wall Street.

- Advertisement -

“What’s been cool for me about DoorDash is we’re helping build up local economies and supporting restaurants,” Barnett-Hart said. “We’re helping the restaurants build a new revenue stream and providing work for our drivers. All you need to be a driver is a car and a smartphone.”

Restaurants interested in partnership opportunities can fill out an online form at doordash.com/merchant/apply.

Barnett-Hart said DoorDash looking to expand its pool of drivers in the Springs. Drivers can apply at doordash.com/dasher/apply.

“We have more than 5,000 dashers that work as independent contractors currently in Colorado, making their own schedules and dashing as much or as little as they want to meet their goals,” Barnett-Hart added in an email.

The goal, she said, is to deliver food in less than 15 minutes from when it was picked up from the restaurant and less than 45 minutes from when the order was placed. Food is kept warm in insulated heating bags.

Delivery hours 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Springs but could expand. In the Denver area, hours are 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

“We have seen our business explode in Colorado and we are thrilled to expand our business into Colorado Springs,” DoorDash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu said in a press release.

To order or download the app, visit doordash.com. The company is offering delivery discounts for the next two weeks, along with the promotion code DASHSPRINGS for first-time customers.