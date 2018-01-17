A 2,900-square-foot Zoës Kitchen, opening tomorrow, will be the second new building in Colorado Springs’ South Nevada Urban Renewal Corridor.

It is expected to bring more than 30 jobs to the community, according to Madeline Stone, Zoës Kitchen public relations coordinator.

The fast casual Mediterranean restaurant has been built next to the relocated Natural Grocers, which was the first new building in the section of the Urban Renewal District between Navajo Street and Ramona Avenue.

Natural Grocers opened its 15,000-square-foot location Oct. 26. Chick-fil-A and Mad Greens are also planned for the same block.

The South Nevada Avenue Corridor will be comprised of a mix of land uses including commercial/retail uses along both sides of Nevada Avenue and multi-family, restaurant and hotel uses along Tejon Street, according to the Urban Renewal Authority. A park will be created along Cheyenne Creek.



The web site estimates the renewal project will create about 683 permanent jobs and boost tax revenue by $1 million a year.



This is the second Zoës location in Colorado Springs — the Barnes Road location opened May 2017 — and the 247th nationwide. Zoës is headquartered in Plano, Texas.



“We are excited to be one of the first businesses to open in the South Nevada Urban Renewal District,” Zoës Chief Development Officer Allyn Taylor said in an email. “This location marks our ninth location in Colorado, and we feel that this new Zoës Kitchen location is another great step in revitalizing this area…”



The new Zoës location will celebrate opening day with giveaways and a social media contest.