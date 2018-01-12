Pueblo-based ActivArmor expands to Southwestern market

Pueblo-based biomedical startup, ActivArmor, is partnering with Fitzmaurice Hand Institute in Scottsdale, Ariz. as the first clinic to offer the company’s 3D printed casts in the Southwestern U.S.

“With years of field-testing completed on the high-tech waterproof, hygienic, breathable cast/splinting alternative, the startup company has recently expanded outside the state of Colorado to Los Angeles, … Quincy, [Ill.], and is now partnering with Fitzmaurice Hand Institute, the leading Orthopedic Hand Specialists in the Phoenix metropolitan area, and beyond,” according to a news release issued by ActivArmor.

The casts, which are custom-fitted to each patient using a 3D body scan, will launch at Fitzmaurice Hand Institute in mid-January. Designed per a doctor’s prescription, they include the ability to expose post-surgical hardware or incisions, and are adaptable for use with ultrasound and other advanced technologies.

The company, founded by Diana Hall in 2014, also received an Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant Program award from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade last November. Totaling $250,000, Hall said then the funding would be used to expand into 12 clinics in major metropolitan areas across the country.

“The traditional casting market was ripe for disruption,” she said in the release, “and ActivArmor is allowing patients to remain active and enjoy lifestyle freedoms while immobilizing their injuries or for sports support.”